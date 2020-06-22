August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Benedict Cumberbatch, More Will Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Laura Linney, Jenifer Lewis, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sarah Paulson are also part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021.

The late Tony– and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright August Wilson, author of the 10-play Century Cycle, an examination of the African-American experience in the last century, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Other honorees in the Theatre/Live Performance category are Sarah Brightman (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love) and the late opera star Luciano Pavarotti.

The 35-member Walk of Fame Class of 2021 was announced June 18 and also includes the following artists:

Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts, and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth, and Christian Slater.

Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood, and Charlie Parker (posthumous)

Radio: Big Boy

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule from the date of selection before they expire.

For more information visit WalkofFame.com.

