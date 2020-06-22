August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Benedict Cumberbatch, More Will Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late Tony– and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright August Wilson, author of the 10-play Century Cycle, an examination of the African-American experience in the last century, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Other honorees in the Theatre/Live Performance category are Sarah Brightman (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love) and the late opera star Luciano Pavarotti.
The 35-member Walk of Fame Class of 2021 was announced June 18 and also includes the following artists:
Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts, and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.
Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth, and Christian Slater.
Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood, and Charlie Parker (posthumous)
Radio: Big Boy
Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule from the date of selection before they expire.
For more information visit WalkofFame.com.