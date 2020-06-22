August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Benedict Cumberbatch, More Will Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

toggle menu
toggle search form
Awards   August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Benedict Cumberbatch, More Will Receive Stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By Andrew Gans
Jun 22, 2020
 
Laura Linney, Jenifer Lewis, Luciano Pavarotti, and Sarah Paulson are also part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2021.
August Wilson
August Wilson

The late Tony– and Pulitzer Prize–winning playwright August Wilson, author of the 10-play Century Cycle, an examination of the African-American experience in the last century, will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Other honorees in the Theatre/Live Performance category are Sarah Brightman (The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love) and the late opera star Luciano Pavarotti.

The 35-member Walk of Fame Class of 2021 was announced June 18 and also includes the following artists:

Motion Pictures: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts, and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal.

Television: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth, and Christian Slater.

Recording: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood, and Charlie Parker (posthumous)

Radio: Big Boy

Dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule from the date of selection before they expire.

For more information visit WalkofFame.com.

13 Times August Wilson Played on Broadway

13 Times August Wilson Played on Broadway

26 PHOTOS
Playbill Cover for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 1984.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 1984
Theresa Merritt in <i>Ma Rainey&#39;s Black Bottom</i>
Theresa Merritt in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Fences Playbill - April 1987
Fences in 1987
James Earl Jones in <i>Fences</i> on Broadway, 1987
James Earl Jones in Fences William B. Carter
Joe Turner's Come and Gone Playbill - Opening Night, March 1988
Joe Turner's Come and Gone in 1988
Ed Hall and Bo Rucker in <i>Joe Turner&#39;s Come and Gone</i>
Ed Hall and Bo Rucker in Joe Turner's Come and Gone
The Piano Lesson Playbill - Nov 1990
The Piano Lesson in 1990
Lou Myers, Rocky Carroll, Charles S. Dutton, and Carl Gordon in <i>The Piano Lesson</i>
Lou Myers, Rocky Carroll, Charles S. Dutton, and Carl Gordon in The Piano Lesson Gerry Goodstein
cover_no_shadow
Two Trains Running in 1992
Larry Fishburne and Cynthia Martell in <i>Two Trains Running</i>
Laurence Fishburne and Cynthia Martell in Two Trains Running
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.