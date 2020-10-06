Australian Production of Who’s Your Baghdaddy Available to Stream

The musical comedy will also land on BroadwayHD November 11.

A filmed, socially distant adaptation of the musical comedy Who’s Your Baghdaddy, or How I Started the Iraq War is now available to stream. The performance hails from Sydney, as Australian cast and crew gathered in a house-turned-soundstage in June to present a live streamed, socially distant version of the show for a five-night run.

The presentation is available on-demand here (priced at $16), and will also arrive on BroadwayHD beginning November 11.

Neil Gooding directed the production, helming remotely from New York as the company rehearsed in Sydney. The cast features Blake Erickson, Doug Hansell, Phillip Lowe, Laura Murphy, Matthew Predny, Adam Rennie, Katrina Retallick, and Troy Sussman.

“Six months ago, amidst the start of the pandemic, I couldn’t have imagined the opportunity to put a musical together like this with our resilient, willing group of actors, designers, and technicians,” Gooding says. “This true blend of musical theatre and filmmaking allowed so many brilliant performances and innovative technical ideas to come together and really shine… All of us are humbled that this production will be seen worldwide and hopefully inspire other theatre artists to be creative in new ways.”

Penned by Marshall Paillet and A.D. Penedo, Who’s Your Baghdaddy is set in a church basement as a group of disgraced spies trace how their actions may have led to the start of the Iraq War through a mix of false intelligence, rash decisions, blind ambition, and unrequited affection.

The digital adaptation is presented by producers Keith Muir, Steven Kreamer, and Sam Ducker under the theatre collective Curveball Creative.

