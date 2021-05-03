Baayork Lee, Angel Desai, Shoba Narayan, More Set for Live & In Color Forums Celebrating Asian Artists and Activists

The forums are presented in recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the BIPOC new works incubator Live & In Color presents four online forums focusing on Asian artists and activists who are changing the future of theatre and the world.

After a year in which the Asian community continues to face xenophobia and violence, Live & In Color dedicates each weekly installment to AAPI trailblazers, storytellers, and future faces. The forums, hosted by Founder and Artistic Director Devanand Janki, will take place Wednesdays at 6 PM ET during Be Our Guest, LAIC’s weekly interactive web series.

“Despite recent events, I continue to feel an ever-renewing sense of pride and solidarity among my fellow Asian American artists in purposefully creating space for our stories and our perspectives on a national scale,” said Janki. “I am proud that Live & In Color continues to find ways to amplify Asian American and Pacific Islander voices this AAPI Month, and every month. We have so much more to say!”

Stop AAPI Hate: A Resource Guide to Support the Asian-American Community

The schedule of guests follows.

May 5: Leaders of the Movement

Albert Guerzon (Escape to Margaritaville) and Diane Phelan (School of Rock, Here Lies Love) from #RacisimIsAVirus Campaign, plus playwright Nandita Shenoy (Rage Play) and actor Angel Desai (Company) from Asian American Performers Action Coalition. Marc delaCruz (Hamilton) and Shoba Narayan (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) join for a special performance.

May 12: The Storytellers (Part 1)

Richard Rodgers Award-winning composer-lyricist-librettist Timothy Huang (The View from Here, American Morning), composer, lyricist, and Richard Rodgers Award finalists Tidtaya Sinutoke and Isabella Davis (Half the Sky), and composer-lyricist Yan Li (The Ghost Say Boo).

May 19: The Storytellers (Part 2)

Writer-composer Cheeyang Ng (Eastbound), actor-write-lyricist Jessica Wu (Poupelle of Chimney Town), and singer-songwriter Janet Noh (Pangea).

May 26: The Progeny

Artists and educators Baayork Lee (A Chorus Line) from National Asian Artists Project and J. Elaine Marcos (Priscilla Queen of the Desert) of AMDA bring in their students—the next generation of AAPI performers.

Live & In Color’s weekly interactive online chat series Be Our Guest streams live on the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

