Back On Stage Together: Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby in the North American Tour of Frozen

The married couple share what it is like to return to the stage after COVID-19 put their performing lives on pause.

As theatre returns to stages around the world, actors and spouses Caroline Bowman and Austin Colby share with Playbill what it was like to deal with putting their performing lives on pause and how they are celebrating their return to the stage in the North American tour of Frozen. Watch the video above for the full interview.

The North American tour of Disney Theatrical Productions' Frozen resumed performances September 10 in Buffalo, New York. Returning to the cast were Bowman as Elsa and Colby as Hans plus Caroline Innerbichler as Anna, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

New to the touring production: Robert Creighton as Weselton (a role he originated in the Broadway company), Natalia Artigas and Natalie Grace Chan alternating in the role of Young Elsa, and Olivia Jones and Victoria Hope Chan alternating in the role of Young Anna.

The ensemble features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The Broadway production announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen post-pandemic. The London production officially opened September 8.