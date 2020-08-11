Back to School Digital Theatre Workshops Will Focus on Teaching Theatre Online

The professional development program from Broadway Teaching Group will give arts educators tools for teaching theatre during a pandemic.

As schools worldwide face varying degrees of in-person interruptions due to the spread of COVID-19, Broadway Teaching Group has announced three Back to School Digital Theatre Workshops, each designed to arm arts educators with the skills, tools, and knowledge needed to teach theatre in this extraordinary time. Set for September 12, 13, and 20, the half-day interactive workshops will cover producing, teaching, and directing theatre online with industry professionals.

Digital content creator Jim Glaub will lead the September 12 session, covering the basics of filming, editing, and sound mixing musicals and plays for online streaming, including how to tackle group musical numbers.

NYC Department of Education Director of Theater Peter Avery discusses teaching theatre online September 13, with methods, exercises, and practical strategies for educators working in remote and blended environments. Avery will discuss making authentic theatre remotely, adapting techniques to digital platforms, equity and access, wellness, and creative problem solving.

The series closes with Directing Theatre Online September 20, led by Peter Flynn, the director of the streamed Plays in the House series. Flynn will share tips and best practices for working with students actors online, including preparation, resources, practices, and process.

The Back to School Digital Theatre Workshops follow BTG's Broadway Teachers Workshop, held online this past summer. The summer workshops featured Glaub, Avery, and Flynn, all of whom are now returning for new sessions.

For more information and to register, visit BroadwayTeachingGroup.com.