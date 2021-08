Back to School Quiz: Can You Ace Every Subject on Your (Musical Theatre) Schedule?

Test your knowledge of Latin, geology, math, and more with this musical theatre pop quiz.

As students head back to the classrooms, we've come up with a little pop quiz to see if you're ready to tackle a full academic schedule...with a musical theatre twist, of course. Click through the gallery below to test your knowledge on subjects like geography, history, and math. With your smarts—and maybe some jazz hands—you're sure to get straight As.

16 PHOTOS