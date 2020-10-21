Back to the Future Musical to Release Cast Recording as London Bow Approaches

The new musical aims to open at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in May 2021.

Back to the Future The Musical, which will arrive in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre beginning May 14, 2021, will release a cast recording through Sony Masterworks Broadway around the same time. Until then, a single from the show, "Back in Time," featuring Olly Dobson, is now available.

The show moves to the West End following a March out-of-town opening in Manchester that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Bart and Dobson will reprise their roles of Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly, respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting will be announced later.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the movie.

The production is directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown); the creative team also includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Finn Ross, choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor and arranger Nick Finlow, and illusions designer Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

