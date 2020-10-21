Back to the Future Musical to Release Cast Recording as London Bow Approaches

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Back to the Future Musical to Release Cast Recording as London Bow Approaches
By Andrew Gans
Oct 21, 2020
 
The new musical aims to open at the Adelphi Theatre in the West End in May 2021.
Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in<i> Back to the Future The Musical</i>
Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in Back to the Future The Musical

Back to the Future The Musical, which will arrive in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre beginning May 14, 2021, will release a cast recording through Sony Masterworks Broadway around the same time. Until then, a single from the show, "Back in Time," featuring Olly Dobson, is now available.

The show moves to the West End following a March out-of-town opening in Manchester that was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roger Bart and Dobson will reprise their roles of Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly, respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting will be announced later.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the movie.

The production is directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown); the creative team also includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Finn Ross, choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor and arranger Nick Finlow, and illusions designer Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Visit BackToTheFutureMusical.

Production Photos: Back to the Future at the Manchester Opera House

Production Photos: Back to the Future at the Manchester Opera House

16 PHOTOS
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Mark Oxtoby and Olly Dobson in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Hugh Coles and Aidan Cutler in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Hugh Coles and Aidan Cutler in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Cedric Neal and cast in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson and Courtney-Mae Briggs in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Olly Dobson and Hugh Coles in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson and Hugh Coles in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson and Rosanna Hyland in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Roger Bart and Olly Dobson in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
in <i>Back to the Future</i>
Olly Dobson in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.