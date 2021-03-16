Back to the Future Musical Will Begin Performances at London's Adelphi in August

By Andrew Gans
Mar 16, 2021
The musical's out-of-town tryout at the Manchester Opera House was cut short last March due to the pandemic.
Olly Dobson and Roger Bart in Back to the Future Sean Ebsworth Barnes

The musical version of Back to the Future, based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, will begin performances at London's Adelphi Theatre August 20. The out-of-town tryout at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020 was cut short when theatres were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced, Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will return to the roles of Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly, respectively, with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester, and Justin Thomas.

READ: U.K. Government Outlines Plans for Theatre Reopening, Including Potential Full Capacity in June

The musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

The production is directed by Tony winner John Rando with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consulting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Crush Music, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

Visit BackToTheFutureMusical.

