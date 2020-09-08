Back to the Future Musical Will Play West End Next Year

The musical, based on the film trilogy of the same name, premiered in Manchester earlier this year.

Back to the Future The Musical, which played an out-of-town engagement at the Manchester Opera House in March, will arrive in London's West End May 14, 2021, at the Adelphi Theatre.

Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will reprise the roles of Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly, respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting will be announced later.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the movie.

The production is directed by Tony winner John Rando (Urinetown); the creative team also includes set and costume designer Tim Hatley, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, lighting consultant Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Gareth Owen, video designer Finn Ross, choreographer Chris Bailey, musical supervisor and arranger Nick Finlow, and illusions designer Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

The musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hunter Arnold, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Playing Field, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Stage Entertainment, and Glass Half Full Productions/Neil Gooding Productions.

