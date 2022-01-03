Baize Buzan Will Join Greg Kinnear in Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird

Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel continues at the Shubert Theatre.

Baize Buzan, an original ensemble cast member of Broadway's To Kill a Mockingbird, will return to the production January 5, the same day that Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Greg Kinnear makes his Broadway debut, succeeding Tony nominee Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. Buzan will follow Tony winner Celia Keenan-Bolger in the role of Scout Finch.

Daniels and Keenan-Bolger played their final performances January 2. Mariah Lee will also join the cast as Mayella Ewell January 11.

Mockingbird, based on the Harper Lee novel, resumed performances at Broadway's Shubert Theatre October 5.

Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs a company that also features Portia as Calpurnia, Hunter Parrish as Jem Finch, Michael Braugher as Tom Robinson, Russell Harvard as Link Deas, Neal Huff as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Noah Robbins as Dill Harris, Zachary Booth as Horace Gilmer, Gordon Clapp as Judge John Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, Ted Koch as Mr. Cunningham, and Amelia McClain as Miss Stephanie.

The ensemble includes Scout Backus, Ian Bedford, Rosalyn Coleman, Anne-Marie Cusson, Michael Bryan French, Steven Lee Johnson, Tyler Lea, Geoffrey Allen Murphy, Luke Smith, Yaegel T. Welch, and William Youmans.

To Kill a Mockingbird began performances November 1, 2018, at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre. On February 26, 2020—a few weeks before the Broadway shutdown—the Broadway cast gave a history-making free performance at Madison Square Garden in front of 18,000 New York City school children.

Orin Wolf was previously named executive producer of To Kill a Mockingbird. Wolf, succeeding Scott Rudin, is overseeing all aspects of the production.

To Kill a Mockingbird will launch its national tour March 27 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, starring Emmy winner Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch; performances will begin in London at the Gielgud Theatre March 10 starring Rafe Spall.

