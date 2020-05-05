Barbra Streisand Reminds Frontline Workers They’ll ‘Never Walk Alone’

Her new music video honors the many Americans risking their lives to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barbra Streisand released a new music video May 5 honoring essential frontline workers currently providing help to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Check out her cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Carousel above.

“I sang this song almost 20 years ago after 9/11,” Streisand wrote. “Today, we face another crisis, but I think the words still apply.”

While the video doesn’t feature any new footage of the star herself, there is previous concert footage of her singing the Rodgers and Hammerstein tune, stitched with photos of essential workers taken during the pandemic.

The Emmy, Oscar, and Grammy-winning artist (and Tony recipient) asks fans to donate to Direct Relief, which supplies protective gear. Click here to contribute.

