Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, More Set for Joe Biden Event Celebration for Change July 26

The Tony winners join political leaders including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Tammy Baldwin, and Kamala Harris for the campaign stream, marking 100 days until the presidential election.

Tony winners Barbra Streisand, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Kristin Chenoweth, John Legend, Jane Krakowski, and more stage and screen favorites have joined the lineup for U.S. 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden's latest campaign event: Celebration for Change: 100 Days to Go.

The streamed concert airs July 26 at 8 PM ET on JoeBiden.com. The free event is a culmination of Biden's Weekend of Change, marking 100 days out from Election Day (November 3), with myriad virtual and in-person grassroots events taking place across the country.

The event, hosted by Jay Leno and coordinated by producer Bruce Cohen and activist Claire Lucas, also features appearances by Hillary Rodham Clinton, U.S. senators Tammy Baldwin and Kamala Harris, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Rounding out star-studded roster are Ivory Aquino, Sara Bareilles, Dustin Lance Black, Tituss Burgess, Andy Cohen, Andra Day, Lee Daniels, Raúl Esparza, Ellen Greene, Dolores Huerta, Karamo, Billie Jean King, Adam Lambert, Jay Leno, Dave Matthews, Michael McElroy & Friends, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Rob Reiner, Congressman Cedric Richmond, Bamby Salcedo, The War and Treaty, and Rory Wheeler.

Kathryn Jones is Livestream producer and Mary-Mitchell Campbell serves as musical director.