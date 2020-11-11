Barn Theatre's Marry Me a Little, Starring Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker, Will Be Streamed

The production closed its run November 4 due to the U.K.'s second national lockdown.

The Barn Theatre's recent production of Stephen Sondheim's Marry Me a Little, which prematurely ended its run November 4 due to the U.K.'s second national lockdown, will be streamed November 19–22.

Recorded during its final performances, the production stars Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Rocketman, The Phantom of the Opera). Kirk Jameson directs.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Sondheim, the one-act musical follows two ex-lovers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies while they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night. Marry Me a Little features songs from Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

Barn Theatre CEO and Artistic Director Iwan Lewis said in a statement, “Marry Me A Little was a truly special production that sadly had to close early due to the latest lockdown. We were determined to find a way to ensure the production still got a proper end to its run and are thrilled that we are able to now stream this for anyone who wants to see this wonderful show, wherever they may be. We remain committed to opening our doors and welcoming back our audiences for live theatre, however after the continued success of our digital co-production What a Carve Up!, we cannot ignore the global demand for innovative digital theatrical content and so I look forward to announcing further digital plans in the coming weeks.”

The production also features musical direction by Arlene McNaught (Six), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly (Aspects of Love), musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years), lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Private Peaceful), sound design by Harry Smith (Private Peaceful), and projection design by Benjamin Collins (Henry V).

Marry Me a Little is produced by the Barn Theatre in association with Anthology Theatre. Tickets for the stream, priced £13.50 (about $18), are available here.