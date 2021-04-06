Barrington Stage Company Sets Up Indoor and Outdoor 2021 Season With Eleanor, Chester Bailey, More

Elizabeth Stanley, Harriet Harris, Reed Birney, and more will make their way to the Berkshires this summer.

Barrington Stage Company is set to present a 2021 season that features four productions staged indoors and three productions outdoors. Among the Broadway favorites making their way to the Massachusetts venue are Tony winners Harriet Harris and Reed Birney along with 2020 Tony nominee Elizabeth Stanley.

Last year, BSC was one of the first companies to open its doors following the theatre shutdown March 12, 2020. Since then, BSC has prepared its Boyd-Quinson Stage for safe, socially-distanced productions. The changes include reducing the theatre’s seating to one-third of capacity, increasing the distance between rows and seats, improving HVAC and air circulation, and deep cleaning after every performance.



The indoor season opens with Joseph Dougherty’s Chester Bailey (June 18-July 3), starring father-son duo Tony winner Reed Birney (The Humans) and Ephraim Birney in a WWII drama that Ron Lagomarsino directs. Next up is a full staging of the new solo play Eleanor (July 16-August 1) by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain, following its streamed reading at BSC last fall . Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie) returns to star as former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt with Henry Stram directing.

The world premiere of Sister Sorry (August 12-29) follows. The new play by Alec Wilkinson is loosely based on a true crime confession and directed by Richard Hamburger. Concluding the Boyd-Quinson run is the world premiere of A Crossing (September 23-October 17), a new dance musical co-conceived by BSC Associate Artist Joshua Bergasse and Mark St. Germain, with a book by St. Germain and music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak. The production is created in association with Calpulli Mexican Dance Company and directed and choreographed by Bergasse.

Under a tent, the company launches the outdoor season with Who Can Ask for Anything More? The Songs of George Gershwin (June 10-July 3). Conceived by BSC Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and Darren R. Cohen, Boyd will direct a cast of Broadway performers through songs from the Gershwin songbook, including “I Got Rhythm,” “Embraceable You,” and “Summertime.” The show features musical direction by Cohen and choreography by Jeffrey L. Page.

READ: Berkshire Theatre Group Sets Outdoor 2021 Season With The Importance of Being Earnest, Nina Simone: Four Women, More

Up next is the world premiere of Jessica Provenz’s Boca (July 30-August 22), an evening of short comedies about seniors living it up and going off the rails in the Sunshine State, directed by Boyd. A third production, set to run July 9-24, will be announced soon.

Additional events this season include a streamed reading of Get Your Pink Hands Off Me Sucka and Give Me Back (June 4-6) by Daniella De Jesús, an outdoor concert with Elizabeth Stanley in Concert (June 28), and a staged reading of Andy Warhol in Iran (date to be announced) by Brent Askari. A week-long celebration of local Black artists will run August 3-8.

For tickets and more information, click here.

