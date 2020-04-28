Barrington Stage Company to Offer South Pacific Concert, Starring Alexandra Silber and Nicholas Rodriguez

Regional News   Barrington Stage Company to Offer South Pacific Concert, Starring Alexandra Silber and Nicholas Rodriguez
By Dan Meyer
Apr 28, 2020
 
The Massachusetts theatre has revamped its 2020 season to follow guidelines in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Oscar at the Crown_Opening Night_Alexandra Silber_HR.jpg
Alexandra Silber Santiago Felipe

Barrington Stage Company has pushed its 2020 summer season, including South Pacific, The Great Leap, and Ain’t Misbehavin’, to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In its place, the Massachusetts theatre will present South Pacific: In Concert (August 21-23) at a to-be-announced outdoor venue in Pittsfield, with plans to maintain all health and safety guidelines. The performance will star Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Nicholas Rodriguez (Disney’s Tarzan) as Emile de Becque, Jordan Craig (The Phantom of the Opera) as Lt. Joseph Cable, Cindy Chang (NBC’s Chicago Fire) as Bloody Mary, and Mitch Jarvis (Rock of Ages) as Luther Billis. The cast is rounded out with Gordon Stanley as Captain George Brackett, Meguni Nakamura as Liat, John Preator as Cmdr. William Harbison/Ensemble, Danny Lindgren as Stewpot/Ensemble, and Matt Bauman as Professor/Ensemble.

In addition to the outdoor concert, BSC has announced three shows for a modified Main Stage theatre, which has been reduced to 163 of its 520 seats to follow social distancing guidelines by removing rows and spacing out its seating plan. Up first will be David Cale’s Harry Clarke (August 5-16), followed by the 10x10 New Play Festival (September 10-20). Arthur Miller’s The Price will be presented as originally scheduled, October 1–18.

To maintain safety, staff will perform a deep cleaning of the theatre after every performance and theatregoers will be required to wear masks until further notice. The company will follow all of Actors' Equity Association's health and safety standards.

“There is a human need to tell and listen to stories and to think, feel and share in a collective group experience that live theatre uniquely provides,” said BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd. “We are proud that, given the extensive precautions and preventative measures we have implemented, when it is safe to gather again, we will be there for the Berkshire community.”

The Mainstage will also host BSC’s Monday Night Concert Series, featuring the jazz and cabaret singer Marilyn Maye (August 24), and singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway performing The Linda Ronstadt Songbook, with Billy Stritch at the piano (August 31).

On September 5, the Mainstage will host a reading of Eleanor, a new one-woman play about the life of Eleanor Roosevelt by BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain, starring Tony winner Harriet Harris (Thoroughly Modern Millie).

The St. Germain Theatre and Mr. Finn’s Cabaret will remain closed for the season and the Musical Theatre Conservatory, scheduled to run from May 26-August 1, has been canceled. The Gala has been postponed to a later date to be announced.

For more information about the new programming, visit BarringtonStageCo.org.

