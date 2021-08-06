Barrington Stage Company Will Offer Stream of Aaron Tveit Concert

The current Tony nominee headlined the gala concert for the regional theatre in July.

Barrington Stage Company will offer an on-demand stream of Aaron Tveit Live! In Concert, a film capture of the sold-out July concert from the Broadway favorite and current Moulin Rouge! Tony nominee. The stream will be available for one weekend only, September 9–12.

Tveit is currently Tony-nominated for his role Christian in Moulin Rouge!, which returns to Broadway (with Tveit) September 24. His other Broadway credits include Next to Normal, Catch Me If You Can, Wicked, and Hairspray.

READ: Natalie Mendoza Will Play Satine When Moulin Rouge! Musical Reopens on Broadway

He can also currently be seen on screen in Apple TV+ musical parody series Schmigadoon! as Danny Bailey, a Billy Bigelow-esque carnival barker.

For tickets, click here.