Barrington Stage Company Will Present A Little Night Music in 2022

The Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical will be directed by Julianne Boyd.

A Little Night Music is coming to New England. A new production of the Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler musical will play Barrington Stage Company in 2022. Mr. Sondheim passed away November 26 at the age of 91; this production of his work is one of the first to be announced since his death.

BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd will direct the musical, with choreography by Robert La Fosse and music direction by Darren R. Cohen. The trio last worked together on the company’s staging of West Side Story. Dates, casting, more creative team members, along with additional shows for the 2022 season, will be announced later.

As previously announced , Boyd is retiring at the conclusion of the upcoming season. “A Little Night Music is my favorite Sondheim musical,” said the artistic director. “I’ve been planning for months to have it as a centerpiece in my final season at BSC. The combination of love and foolishness, youthful angst and witty repartee, or as Hal Prince once described it, ‘all whipped cream and knives,’ is the perfect musical for a midsummer’s night. We hope our production will serve as a fitting tribute to and celebration of the genius of Stephen Sondheim.”

A Little Night Music premiered on Broadway in 1973, originally produced and directed by Harold Prince. It won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score.

