Barrington Stage Company's Harry Clarke Will Now Be Staged Outdoors

The production moves outside in accordance with Massachusetts COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Barrington Stage Company's upcoming Harry Clarke has moved outdoors after the theatre company received notice from a Massachusetts government office that the state is not ready to enter the second step in Phase 3 of its reopening plan, which includes indoor theatres. The production was one of the first to be approved by Actors' Equity as theatres eagerly plan a return to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered performing arts venues all over the world.

David Cale's monologue play, starring Mark H. Dold, will now play across the street from BSC’s Blatt Center on the grounds of the Polish Community Club. Performance dates remain unchanged from the original scheduled run August 5–16.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot reopen our Mainstage, we are ready to reopen the theatre when the delay is lifted,” said BSC Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, who also helms the production. “More importantly right now—the show must go on! Art has healing power, it can be transformative, especially at a time of a huge national crisis.”

READ: As Theatres Look at Raising the Curtain Once More, Actors' Equity Shares Resources for Best Practices

The location will also be used for BSC’s previously announced concert series The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein. All safety protocols for outdoor theatres, including the use of masks and socially distant seating, will be in effect. For a full list of safety measures, click here.

