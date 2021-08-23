Barry Manilow’s Harmony Musical Will Now Open in 2022

Warren Carlyle will direct Manilow and Bruce Sussman's show about the Comedian Harmonists.

The long-awaited New York debut of Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's Harmony, which had most recently been postponed to this year, will now open in March 2022.

National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene will present the musical beginning March 23 in the newly renovated Edmond J. Safra Hall at the Museum of Jewish Heritage–A Living Memorial to the Holocaust. Opening night is scheduled for April 13 for a run through May 8. Tony winner Warren Carlyle directs and choreographs.

The musical tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, an ensemble of six young men in 1920s Germany who took the world by storm with their blend of sophisticated close harmonies and uproarious stage antics, until their inclusion of Jewish singers put them on a collision course with history.

Harmony is produced in association with Ken Davenport. Garry C. Kief is serving as producer along with Amuse Inc., Susan Dubow, and Neil Gooding Productions and in association with Wilfried Rimensberger of Stiletto Entertainment.

Prior to Harmony, NYTF and New York City Opera will present the world premiere of Ricky Ian Gordon's new opera The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, based on Giorgio Bassani’s 1962 novel. With a libretto by Michael Korie, the production is set on the eve of World War II and tells the story of an aristocratic Italian-Jewish family, the Finzi-Continis, who believe they will be immune to the changes happening around them. Performances begin January 19, 2022.

