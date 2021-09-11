Bat Out of Hell—The Musical Tours U.K. and Ireland as Tribute to Late Jim Steinman Beginning September 11

The tour kicks off at Manchester Opera House.

Bat Out of Hell—The Musical, featuring the late Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, tours the U.K. and Ireland beginning September 11 at Manchester Opera House with its final engagement October 25–November 5, 2022, at the New Victoria Theatre.

The cast features Glenn Adamson (American Idiot) as Strat, Martha Kirby (Grease) as Raven, Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia!) as Falco, Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia!) as Sloane, Killian Thomas Lefevre as Tink, Joelle Moses as Zahara, James Chisholm as Jagwire, Kellie Gnauck as Valkyrie, Danny Whelan as Ledoux, Laura Johnson as Kwaiden, Jamie Jukes as Markevitch, Rebecca Lafferty as Scherzzo, James Lowrie as Denym, Rory Maguire as Astroganger, Amy Matthews as Vilmos, Stacey Monahan as Moderna, Samuel Pope as Hoffman and Alternate Strat, Luke Street as Hollander, Leonardo Vieira as O’Dessasuite, Beth Woodcock as Spinotti, and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Goddesilla.

Steinman, whose theatrical ventures also included Whistle Down the Wind and Tanz der Vampire, died in April at the age of 73. "This musical was Jim Steinman’s life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike," said producer Michael Cohl in an earlier statement. "This tour will be in memory of Jim."

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in 1977, selling over 50 million copies worldwide; 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the hit "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)."

The musical tells the story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out of Hell—The Musical has a book, music, and lyrics by Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod, and U.K. tour casting by Anne Vosser

The musical played New York's City Center in August 2019.

The tour is produced by David Sonenberg, Cohl, and Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman. Click here for the current itinerary.

