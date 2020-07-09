BBC Arts Culture In Quarantine Will Present Film Adaptation of Amit Lahav's Institute

BBC Arts Culture In Quarantine Will Present Film Adaptation of Amit Lahav's Institute
By Dan Meyer
Jul 09, 2020
 
The project is based on the Gecko Theatre piece.
A scene from <i>Institute </i>at Bristol Old Vic
Richard Haughton

The BBC has partnered with Gecko Theatre, The Space, and Illuminations to present a feature film adaptation of Amit Lahav's Institute. The theatrical work premiered at Gecko in 2014 before going on tour the U.K and internationally.

The movie will premiere on BBC 4 as part of BBC Arts in Quarantine July 19 at 11:10 PM BST. The special will be available on BBC iPlayer for 30 days following its broadcast.

Amit Lahav in <i>Institute</i>
John Ferguson

Set in a shadowy institution where residents attempt to create order from internal emotional chaos, carers become patients, memories fracture, and relationships collide.

Lahav directs and stars in the film alongside Chris Evans, Ryen Perkins Gangnes, François Testory, Vanessa Guevara Flores, Miguel Hernando Torres Umba, Katie Lusby, David Meyer, and Kenny Wing Tao Ho.

WATCH: Ballet Dancers From Around the World Perform Swan Lake—From Their Tubs—For Culture in Quarantine

The creative team for the film includes director of photography Emma Dalesman, editor Todd MacDonald, production designer Eileen Aldous (based on original stage design by Rhys Jarman), costumer Gayle Playford, make-up and hair designer Hattie Leviston, and production manager Sean Ford with original music composed and performed by Dave Price.

