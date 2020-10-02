BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Olivo, More to Appear on Live at the Lortel Podcast Series

Eric Ostrow hosts the second season of the interview series, with co-hosts John-Andrew Morrison and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

A host of Broadway favorites—including Tony winners BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, and Karen Olivo—are part of The Lucille Lortel Theatre's second season of its Live at The Lortel podcast interview series. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the interviews are being conducted via Zoom rather than at the Lortel.

Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts John-Andrew Morrison and Daphne Rubin-Vega, the new season is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice.

The season launches October 2 with Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly) and continues with Obie winner and Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Ty Jones October 9, transgender actor and rights advocate Maybe Burke (safeword.) October 16, Aladdin and Godspell star Telly Leung October 23, Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline, or Change) October 30, filmmaker and transgender activist Pooya Mohseni (Transit) November 6, Tony winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story, Moulin Rouge!) November 13, playwright Betty Shamieh (The Black Eyed) November 20, and Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) November 27.

Additional guests will be announced later.

Check out the podcast at LiveattheLortel.com.



