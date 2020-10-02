BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Olivo, More to Appear on Live at the Lortel Podcast Series

toggle menu
toggle search form
Podcasts   BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Olivo, More to Appear on Live at the Lortel Podcast Series
By Andrew Gans
Oct 02, 2020
 
Eric Ostrow hosts the second season of the interview series, with co-hosts John-Andrew Morrison and Daphne Rubin-Vega.
BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Olivo_HR
BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, Karen Olivo

A host of Broadway favorites—including Tony winners BD Wong, Tonya Pinkins, and Karen Olivo—are part of The Lucille Lortel Theatre's second season of its Live at The Lortel podcast interview series. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the interviews are being conducted via Zoom rather than at the Lortel.

Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts John-Andrew Morrison and Daphne Rubin-Vega, the new season is dedicated to amplifying the voices and stories of people of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and artists who stand in solidarity with the continued fight against institutional racism and racial injustice.

Telly Leung
Telly Leung Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The season launches October 2 with Tony winner BD Wong (M. Butterfly) and continues with Obie winner and Producing Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem Ty Jones October 9, transgender actor and rights advocate Maybe Burke (safeword.) October 16, Aladdin and Godspell star Telly Leung October 23, Tony winner Tonya Pinkins (Jelly's Last Jam, Caroline, or Change) October 30, filmmaker and transgender activist Pooya Mohseni (Transit) November 6, Tony winner Karen Olivo (West Side Story, Moulin Rouge!) November 13, playwright Betty Shamieh (The Black Eyed) November 20, and Andréa Burns (In the Heights, On Your Feet!) November 27.

Additional guests will be announced later.

Check out the podcast at LiveattheLortel.com.

From Vanessa to Satine: Look Back at Karen Olivo on the Stage

From Vanessa to Satine: Look Back at Karen Olivo on the Stage

25 PHOTOS
Karen Olivo in <i>Brooklyn</i>
Karen Olivo in Brooklyn Photo by Joan Marcus
Eden Espinosa (front), Ramona Keller (back, left), Kevin Anderson, Karen Olivo, and Cleavant Derricks
Eden Espinosa (front), Ramona Keller, Kevin Anderson, Karen Olivo, and Cleavant Derricks in Brooklyn Joan Marcus
In_The_Heights_HR1.jpg
Robin de Jesús, Karen Olivo, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and cast
Andréa Burns, Robin de Jesús, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Karen Olivo, and cast in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in <i>In the Heights</i>
Andréa Burns, Karen Olivo, Mandy Gonzalez, and Janet Dacal in In the Heights Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo and company
Karen Olivo and company in West Side Story Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo and cast in <i>West Side Story</i>
Karen Olivo and cast in West Side Story Photo by Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo, George Akram and company
Karen Olivo, George Akram, and company in West Side Story
Karen Olivo in <i>By the Way, Meet Vera Stark</i>
Karen Olivo and David Garrison in By the Way, Meet Vera Stark Joan Marcus
Karen Olivo in <i>By the Way, Meet Vera Stark</i>
Karen Olivo in By the Way, Meet Vera Stark Joan Marcus
Share


Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.