Be an #ArtsHero Plans Day of Action on Labor Day

"Arts Workers Unite" will include in-person demonstrations, social media interviews, and a live stream panel.

The Be An #ArtsHero grassroots campaign, which is currently demanding $43.85 billion in relief aid to the arts and culture industry, will host a day of action this Labor Day, September 7. "Arts Workers United" will include a series of in-person demonstrations and calls to U.S. Senators on Instagram Live, culminating in a live stream panel.

The demonstrations will feature arts workers singing “Will I?” from Rent, including a special presentation in Times Square directed by Tony nominee Sam Buntrock (Sunday in the Park with George). Kimberly Grigsby (Amélie, Spring Awakening) serves as musical director with the event endorsed by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The performance will be followed by 100 seconds of silence, representing one second for each senator in the U.S. Congress.

In addition, the Be An #ArtsHero Team will host a series of Instagram Live broadcasts throughout the day with arts workers, celebrities, and institutions demonstrating how to call a senator and ask for support.

"The Ghostlight Panel: Changing The Conversation About The Creative Economy" will round out the day at 8 PM ET. Slated to participate are Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Washington Post Chief Theatre Critic Peter Marks, Oregon Shakespeare Festival Artistic Director Nataki Garrett, author Michael Seman, Depot Theatre Producing Artistic Director Kenney M. Green, and actor-playwright Nikkole Salter.

The events serve to raise awareness for the DAWN (Defend Arts Workers Now) Act, which is currently in the legislative counsel. The bill is based on the Open Letter to Congress that has received over 10,000 signatures.

For more information about the day's events and the campaign, visit BeAnArtsHero.com.