Be More Chill Stars George Salazar and Jason Tam, More, Round Out Lineup for Playbill’s Pride Spectacular

Announcing final talent additions for Playbill’s Pride Spectacular Concert June 28, 8PM ET!

Be More Chill stars George Salazar and Jason Tam are among the final stars who complete the lineup for Playbill’s Pride Spectacular concert June 28 at 8PM ET, viewable only at Playbill.com/PridePlays. Also rounding out the final cast of performers are Jelani Alladin, Alexandra Billings, Billy Bustamonte, DeMarius Copes, Wilson Cruz, Robin De Jesús, Lea Delaria, Niani Feelings, Gaby Gamache, Curtis Holland, Francis Jue, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Cheech Manohar, Anastacia McCleskey, Chris Medlin, Ezra Menas, Paul HeeSang Miller, Mary Kate Morrissey, Javier Muñoz, Alan Muraoka, Ariana Notartomaso, Diana Oh, Ken Page, Lee Roy Reams, Jai Rodriguez, Sushma Saha, Vishal Vaidya, BD Wong, Iain Young, and Brittany Zeinstra.

The one-night-only event will stream free as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Watch live at Playbill.com/Pride Plays.

Featuring iconic musical numbers that highlight LGBTQIA+ stories in musical theatre sung by members of the Broadway LGBTQIA+ community and its allies as well as appearances from theatre legends, the Spectacular cannot be missed. With musical direction by Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel (The Rosie O’Donnell Show), the concert caps off a month of programming from Playbill and Pride Plays.

These stars join the previously announced performers: Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson, Tony Award winner John Cameron Mitchell, four-time Tony winner Harvey Fierstein, two-time Tony nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony nominee Jenn Colella, Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen, Tony nominee John Tartaglia, Tony honoree Michael McElroy, as well as Eden Espinosa, Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews, Cheyenne Jackson, L Morgan Lee, John McGinty, Shakina Nayfack, Matt Rodin, Mj Rodriguez, Mars Rucker, and Miriam Shor.

The special will feature appearances by Tony-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, Drama Desk-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, Tony-winning designer Clint Ramos, Drama Desk-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh, and more.

Pride Plays will feature live streamed readings of Brave Smiles...another lesbian tragedy, starring The Five Lesbian Brothers (Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell, Peg Healey, and Tony winner Lisa Kron), who collaboratively wrote the satire; MJ Kaufman’s Masculinity Max; and Mart Crowley’s The Men From the Boys. Donja R. Love’s one in two streamed live June 12.

Thanks to our presenting sponsors Gilead and Nissan, as well as featured sponsors KetelOne and Audible, audiences can tune in to the free broadcast of Playbill’s Pride Spectacular here. Don’t forget to donate to Broadway Cares!