Be More Chill's George Salazar to Host Weekly Telethon

Drama Desk nominee George Salazar (Be More Chill, Little Shop of Horrors, The Lightning Thief) has teamed up with producer Sam Pasternack to bring a new weekly telethon talk show to Youtube. Broadcast every Sunday, and featuring a new guest, Sundays on the Couch with George will raise money for organizations impacted by the pandemic.
Episodes will air at 5 PM ET (2 PM PST) on Salazar's YouTube page. The first episode, set for April 12, will re-unite the actor with Tony-nominated Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis.
Each week, Salazar will sit down with guests for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing.
Money from the first episode will go towards Epic Players, a nonprofit, neuro-inclusive theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities through the arts for persons living with developmental disabilities.
Salazar starred as Michael in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Be More Chill, a role for which he received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations and won a Lucille Lortel Award. He was most recently seen opposite Mj Rodriguez in the Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.