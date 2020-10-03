Beanie Feldstein, Ashley Park, Ben Platt, More Star in Virtual Reading of Natalie Margolin's The Party Hop October 3

Dramatists Play Service presents the reading on its YouTube channel, DPS on Air.

Dramatists Play Service’s YouTube channel, DPS On Air, hosts a virtual reading of Natalie Margolin’s The Party Hop October 3 at 3 PM ET. The 45-minute play will be available for a limited time only by clicking here.

The cast is headed by Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), and Catherine Cohen (Seek Treatment) with Molly Gordon (Alice by Heart), Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Sheldon (Monsterland), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Hannah Zipperman, Julian Silver, Allie Levitan, Sam Alper, Zoe Worth, Chloe Searcy, and Anna Romanoff.

Josh Margolin directs with music by Kathryn Gallagher and David Thompson.

Set on a Saturday night three years into quarantine, the play concerns three college sophomores, Ava (Feldstein), Emma (Edebiri), and Nancy (Cohen), who bounce from virtual party to virtual party in what is now a typical night out. However, when Emma and Nancy discover that Ava has not yet had her first kiss, they insist that tonight must be the night.

Those tuning in may make a donation to YourMomCares, a charity founded by celebrity and influencer moms banding together for kids' mental health. Visit YourMomCares.org.



