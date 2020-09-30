Beanie Feldstein, Ashley Park, Ben Platt, More Will Star in Virtual Reading of Natalie Margolin's The Party Hop

toggle menu
toggle search form
Readings and Workshops   Beanie Feldstein, Ashley Park, Ben Platt, More Will Star in Virtual Reading of Natalie Margolin's The Party Hop
By Andrew Gans
Sep 30, 2020
 
Dramatists Play Service will present the reading on its YouTube channel, DPS on Air.
The Party Hop HR

Dramatists Play Service’s YouTube channel, DPS On Air, will host a virtual reading of Natalie Margolin’s The Party Hop October 3 at 3 PM ET. The 45-minute play will be available for a limited time only by clicking here.

The cast will be headed by Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird), Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Ayo Edebiri (Big Mouth), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable), and Catherine Cohen (Seek Treatment) with Molly Gordon (Alice by Heart), Francesca Carpanini (All My Sons), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen), Max Sheldon (Monsterland), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Hannah Zipperman, Julian Silver, Allie Levitan, Sam Alper, Zoe Worth, Chloe Searcy, and Anna Romanoff.

Josh Margolin directs with music by Kathryn Gallagher and David Thompson.

Set on a Saturday night three years into quarantine, the play concerns three college sophomores, Ava (Feldstein), Emma (Edebiri), and Nancy (Cohen), who bounce from virtual party to virtual party in what is now a typical night out. However, when Emma and Nancy discover that Ava has not yet had her first kiss, they insist that tonight must be the night.

Those tuning in may make a donation to YourMomCares, a charity founded by celebrity and influencer moms banding together for kids' mental health. Visit YourMomCares.org.

Photos: A Look at Booksmart’s Broadway Screening with Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Beanie Feldstein

Photos: A Look at Booksmart’s Broadway Screening with Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and Beanie Feldstein

36 PHOTOS
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and Beanie Feldstein Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, Marilu Henner, and Beanie Feldstein Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Jess LeProtto Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Robert Fairchild Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Phoenix Best Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Jennifer Mudge Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Adam Jepsen Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Cameron Bond Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Laura Eason and Jennifer Mudge Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Booksmart_Screening_Broadway_2019_HR
Will Brill Bruce Glikas/AnnapurnaPictures
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.