Beanie Feldstein, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and More Attached to Feminist Anthology Series

Women of Hollywood take the lead on Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies).

Mark Gordon Pictures has announced plans to adapt the bestselling essay collection Feminists Don't Wear Pink (and Other Lies) into an anthology series titled Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies)—and a host of celebrity women are slated to star.

The series of essays was curated by Scarlett Curtis (daughter of screenwriter Richard Curtis), who will now pen the pilot and serve as executive producer for the series. The project will also involve many of the women who contributed pieces to the original anthology.

According to a Deadline report, four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), who penned one of the essays, will executive produce the pilot episode (alongside Curtis), while fellow authors Beanie Feldstein (star of the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl and Ronan's Lady Bird costar), Kat Dennings (2 Broke Girls), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), and Lolly Adefope (Shrill) will star in the episodes based on their pieces (Dennings and Adefope will write their episodes as well). Feldstein and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Pose) will jointly develop the episode in which they plan to costar.

Executive producing for Mark Gordon Pictures will be Gordon and Bonnie-Chance Roberts, with Shadi Hamta attached as a writer.

Girls Can't Shoot (& Other Lies) will tell the empowering stories of their female leads by placing them in the center of traditional male genres and flipping their formats on their head. Reacting to the announcement, Curtis stated, "Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (and Other Lies) gave a generation of women the chance to tell their stories and Girls Can’t Shoot (& Other Lies) has the exact same mission."