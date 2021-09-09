Beanie Feldstein Threw a Funny Girl-Themed Birthday Party at 3 Years Old

The star talked with Jimmy Fallon about manifesting the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway.

Sometimes performers are just born to play a part—and other times they manifest it by hosting a themed birthday party. Check out upcoming Funny Girl star Beanie Feldstein talking about landing the role of Fanny Brice above during an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“I feel like I should teach a class on manifesting, but I don’t know what I did,” says Feldstein. “I wouldn’t know what to teach!” In addition to the full circle moment, Feldstein talked about going from “meanie-to-Beanie” and her role as Monica Lewinsky in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

