Beautiful’s Carly Hughes Finds Her 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

How does the Chicago and Carole King musical alum connect her Broadway debut to her last show?

Carly Hughes made her Broadway debut in 2007 in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Playbill challenged her to navigate her six degrees of separation from that first bow to her most recent Main Stem turn as Velma Kelly in Chicago. Watch the video above to find out how she made the connection.

Hughes, who has been seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, Ragtime, Pippin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and most recently in Chicago. She is also known as series regular Angela on television’s American Housewife.