Bebe Neuwirth, Solea Pfeiffer, Hugh Dancy, More Star in The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala December 1

The festivities begin at 7 PM with a pre-show featuring 2020 Tony nominee Kathryn Gallagher.

Broadway stars are coming out in support of a longstanding theatre tradition—albeit this time around in a virtual format. The 20th annual The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala streams December 1, featuring two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth, Tony winner Marcia Gay Harden, Hugh Dancy, Merle Dandridge, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Noah Galvin, Solea Pfeiffer, Michael Zegen, and many more.

Artists will perform pieces written by Rachel Axler, David Lindsay-Abaire, J. Holtham, christopher oscar peña, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Lauren Yee. Carolyn Cantor, Gordon Greenberg, Victor Maog, Patricia McGregor, and Taylor Reynolds will direct the six original plays written, rehearsed, produced, and performed within 24 hours.

The 24 Hour Plays Broadway Gala begins at 8 PM ET on YouTube with a pre-show at 7 PM on Zoom hosted by Alex Edelman and featuring a performance by 2020 Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill).

Click here for tickets; proceeds will support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit program.

The lineup for the main event also includes Genevieve Angelson, Kelly AuCoin, David Cross, Andra Day, Dagmara Domínczyk, Tommy Dorfman, Mike Doughty, Megalyn Echikunwoke, Joel Marsh Garland, Michelle Gomez, Clark Gregg, Adam Gwon, Josh Hamilton, Carly Hughes, Amy Hargreaves, Gillian Jacobs, Rahne Jones, Russell G. Jones, David Krumholtz, Matt Lauria, LOLO, Katherine McNamara, Portia, AnnaSophia Robb, John Clarence Stewart, Sheila Vand, M. Ward, and Impromptu Beats.

In addition, the gala features a musical performance with alumni of The 24 Hour Plays: National Fellows intensive for young artists.

The marathon process for the gala began at 9 PM November 30 when writers, directors, actors, and production staff gathered online for an orientation in which performers shared one costume piece and one prop, a special skill, and something that they have always wanted to do in performance. Using this as inspiration, the writers spend the evening developing 10-minute plays, with rehearsals beginning December 1 for an 8 PM performance this evening.