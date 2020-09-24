Becca Blackwell, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Jillian Walker, More Hired to Create New Works at SoHo Rep

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Becca Blackwell, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Jillian Walker, More Hired to Create New Works at SoHo Rep
By Dan Meyer
Sep 24, 2020
 
The Off-Broadway theatre also announced plans for the 2021-2022 season and the appointment of Amber Tamblyn to its board.
Becca Blackwell, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, and Jillian Walker
Becca Blackwell, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, and Jillian Walker

Eight theatre makers have been hired for the 2020-2021 season as part of Soho Rep.’s Project Number One to create jobs in support of artists during the COVID-era. The cohort is made up of Becca Blackwell, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Stacey Derosier, David Mendizábal, Ife Olujobi, David Ryan Smith, Carmelita Tropicana, and Jillian Walker.

Each artist will create a work in any format, including socially distant theatre, digital recording, or written piece, that will be presented for an audience throughout the season. As part of Project Number One, theatre makers get a $10,000 creation budget, in addition to a weekly salary of $1,250 and health insurance through June 30, 2021.

Soho_Rep_Spring_Fete_2019_HR
Cynthia Flowers, Sarah Benson, and Meropi Peponides Ahron R. Foster

“We felt it was important to cultivate a community of artists, each of whom will bring a unique perspective to grappling with how we emerge from this moment,” said Meropi Peponides, director of artistic development and producing. “These artists have expressed an interest in interrogating the relationship between artist and institution, they integrate their values deeply into their artistic practice, and show a generosity of spirit toward the work of other artists.”

As works are developed, the cohort will meet in a bi-weekly three-hour discussion with Soho Rep. staff, board members, and lab artists. In addition to Project Number One, the company has given two $15,000 commissions to Garrett Allen and Raja Feather Kelly as part of its 2019-2021 Writer/Director Lab and STUDIO programs.

In the 2021-22 season (or earlier, if possible) SoHo Rep. will stage the following works: Hansol Jung’s Wolf Play, directed by Dustin Wills, produced in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company, and postponed from spring 2020 due to the pandemic; while you were partying, by Peter Mills Weiss and Julia Mounsey with Brian Fiddyment, postponed from summer 2020; Omar Vélez Meléndez’s Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Board Members, directed by David Mendizábal; Kate Tarker’s Montag, directed by Dustin Wills; and Jillian Walker’s Untitled Work(ing) for Whitney, directed by Jenny Koons. In order to alleviate the financial challenges presented by the prolonged shutdowns of theatres, the company will pay lead artist advances for these projects.

SoHo Rep. has also added Amber Tamblyn to its board.

“Amber is an incredible artist and activist who has been coming to see work at Soho Rep. for over a decade,” says Cynthia Flowers, executive director. “She is exactly the kind of community builder and thinker that we're eager to invite into the company in a leadership role.”

First Look at Amber Tamblyn in The Vineyard’s Can You Forgive Her?

First Look at Amber Tamblyn in The Vineyard’s Can You Forgive Her?

Tony winner Frank Wood,Mad Men’s Darren Pettie, and Ella Dershowitz also star in the New York premiere.

13 PHOTOS
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz and Amber Tamblyn1_HR.jpg
Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, and Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Amber Tamblyn and Frank Wood_HR.jpg
Amber Tamblyn and Frank Wood Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Amber Tamblyn 1_HR.jpg
Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Darren Pettie and Amber Tamblyn 1_HR.jpg
Darren Pettie and Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Amber Tamblyn 2_HR.jpg
Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, Amber Tamblyn and Frank Wood_HR.jpg
Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, Amber Tamblyn, and Frank Wood Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, Frank Wood and Amber Tamblyn1_HR.jpg
Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, Frank Wood, and Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Ella Dershowitz and Darren Pettie_HR.jpg
Ella Dershowitz and Darren Pettie Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Ella Dershowitz and Darren Pettie_HR-2.jpg
Ella Dershowitz and Darren Pettie Carol Rosegg
Can_You_Forgive_Her?_Vineyard_Production_Photos_2017_Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz and Amber Tamblyn2_HR.jpg
Darren Pettie, Ella Dershowitz, and Amber Tamblyn Carol Rosegg
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.