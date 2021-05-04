Becca Concert, Honoring Late Rebecca Luker, Streams May 4

The evening, featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Judy Kuhn, and more, benefits ALS research.

Target ALS, a nonprofit organization founded by former NYC Deputy Mayor Dan Doctoroff, presents a streaming concert honoring the life of three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, who passed away in December following complications from ALS.

Becca, streaming May 4 at 7:30 PM ET, features stories and songs from Luker’s career performed by Kristin Chenoweth, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Michael Cerveris, Victoria Clark, Santino Fontana, Judy Kuhn, Howard McGillin, Norm Lewis, Kelli O’Hara, Tam Mutu, and Sally Wilfert.

Frank DiLella hosts the evening, penned by Sarah Rebell and Steve Schonberg. Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Joseph Thalken serve as co-music directors, with David Mahoney acting as creative producer. Lucy Simon, who wrote the music for The Secret Garden—which marked Luker’s first original Broadway role—serves as an honorary producer assisting with the lineup and selection of songs.

“This show is about celebrating who Rebecca was both onstage and off and reminding us that each life is precious,” said Steve Schonberg, who also oversees public relations for Target ALS, in an earlier statement. “ALS not only affects patients, but their family, friends, and colleagues, too. This concert serves multiple purposes: providing a sense of healing to those who loved Rebecca, telling the story of another beautiful life cut short, and raising funds that can help us realize a world where no one dies of ALS.”

Tickets are $20 with 100 percent of ticket sales and donations benefiting ALS research through the newly formed Rebecca Luker Memorial Fund.

For more information, visit CelebrateBecca.com.



(Updated May 4, 2021)