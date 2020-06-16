Bedlam Launches Virtual Reading Series to Benefit Racial Justice Organizations

The series will raise funds and awareness for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and organizations fighting for equity and justice.

Theatre company Bedlam has launched a virtual reading series that will raise funds and awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement, with all proceeds going to organizations working to eliminate race-based discrimination.

The next reading in the series, Paula Vogel's The Long Christmas Ride Home, will raise money for The Audre Lorde Project, a community organizing center in Brooklyn for LGBTQIA people of color. The reading will be broadcast on Bedlam's Facebook Live at 7 PM ET June 23, or you can register here to receive a Zoom link.

The reading will be directed by Violeta Picayo and will feature a cast made up of Shaun Taylor-Corbett, Kathryn Tkel, Maggie Adams Mcdowell, Katie Hartke, Tramell Tillman, and Marcus Truschinski. Prior to the reading, at 6:30 PM, there will be live music.

The virtual reading series launched June 9 with a reading of William Shakespeare's Richard II and continues every two weeks through the end of the year. Other upcoming readings include Shakespeare's Coriolanus July 21; Man and Superman by George Bernard Shaw August 4; and Shakespeare's Othello October 13.

