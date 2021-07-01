Bedlam Will Return to Off-Broadway With Stage Adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion

Artistic Director Eric Tucker directs the Sarah Rose Kearns-penned play.

Bedlam (Sense and Sensibility, The Crucible) will return Off-Broadway with Persuasion, a new play by Sarah Rose Kearns adapted from the 1818 novel by Jane Austen. Helmed by Artistic Director Eric Tucker, the production will begin September 11 at The Connelly Theater ahead of a September 21 opening.

Set in the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, the play follows a shy English spinster who seeks to win back the love of the man she jilted eight years before. Full casting and design team will be announced soon.

“We feel extremely lucky to have come through the pandemic as a company and fortunate to be able to return to the stage,” said Tucker. “I’m also happy to announce Bedlam is launching a new pipeline initiatives program to make our shows available to anyone in New York who may have been prevented from attending due to the cost of a ticket, to encourage audience development and community engagement.” As part of this program, Complimentary front row seats will be available to underserved communities at every performance.

Persuasion is produced in association with Mia Moravis. For more information, click here.