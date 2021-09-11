Bedlam's Persuasion Begins Off-Broadway September 11

The adaptation of Jane Austen's novel plays the Connelly Theater.

Bedlam’s production of Persuasion begins previews September 11 at the Connelly Theater Off-Broadway ahead of a September 21 opening night. The theatre company returns to in-person performances after pre-COVID presentations of old favorites like The Crucible, Peter Pan, and Pygmalion.

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, Persuasion is written by Sarah Rose Kearns and directed by Eric Tucker. The story follows a shy English spinster in the post-Napoleonic era as she seeks to win back the love of the man she rejected eight years before.

Kearns, Rajesh Bose, Caroline Grogan, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, Randolph Curtis Rand, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Claire Hsu, Annabel Capper, and Yonatan Gebeyehu star.

The production features choreography by Susannah Millonzi, set design by John McDermott, lighting design by Les Dickert, costume design by Charlotte Palmer Lane, and sound design by Jane Shaw. Production management is by Zach Jenkins with production stage management by Brett Anders and assistant stage management by Noah Silva. The play is produced in association with Mia Moravis.

For more information, visit Bedlam.org .

(Updated September 11, 2021)