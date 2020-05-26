Beetlejuice Co-Stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, More Set for Next 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues

The video series continues with a lineup of Broadway and stage favorites.

Beetlejuice co-stars Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso, along with more Broadway favorites, will take part in the next edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues May 26. Also in the lineup are Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia, Merle Dandridge, Jason Biggs, Elizabeth Marvel, and Solea Pfeiffer.

The videos will be streamed every 15 minutes on Instagram (@24HourPlays) beginning at 6 PM ET, and available May 27 on 24HourPlays.com.

Also performing are Ben Ahlers, Aya Cash, Michael Chernus, Johanna Day, John Doman, Brett Gelman, Zabryna Guevara, Evan Handler, Jessica Hecht, Alexander Hodge, Deirdre Lovejoy, Anson Mount, Ronald Peet, Liza Jessie Peterson, Danny Pudi, Gabriela Quezada Bloomgarden, Nina Quezada Bloomgarden, Ben Shenkman, Mirirai Sithole, and Shaunette Renée Wilson.

This edition’s monologues are written by Mallery Avidon, Trista Baldwin, Chad Beckim, Rachel Bonds, Emily Breeze, John J. Caswell Jr., Joshua Conkel, Laura Eason, Alex Edelman, Rebecca Gilman, Daniel Goldfarb, Dylan Guerra, J. Holtham, Garlia Cornelia Jones, David Lindsay-Abaire, Wendy MacLeod, Donald Margulies, Caroline V. McGraw, Tony Meneses, Itamar Moses, Dan O’Brien, Scott Organ, Brian James Polak, Andrew Rincón, Andrew Rosendorf, Alexis Scheer, and Jonathan Marc Sherman.

The process began May 25, when the performers shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. After introductions, writers got to work crafting new monologues specifically for their performer. Monologues were then distributed the morning of May 26, with the actors filming their performances throughout the day. The 24-hour cycle is completed with the launch of the videos at 6 PM.

Other episodes of the series have included a special director’s collaboration, a look at the intersection of COVID-19 and incarceration, and a musical edition.

