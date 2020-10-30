Beetlejuice Musical Demo Album, Including Cut Songs, Released October 30

Hear the composer-lyricist Eddie Perfect's own renditions of the Tony-nominated score.

Eddie Perfect has released a new album of demos created for his Tony-nominated score to Beetlejuice, titled Beetlejuice—The Demos! The Demos! The Demos! Produced by Perfect, the demo album is digitally released October 30 from Ghostlight Records and currently available for streaming and digital purchase.

The album’s 24 tracks include demos created between 2014 and 2019, including Perfect’s original recording of “The Whole Being Dead Thing” that was used to convince director Alex Timbers to join the developing musical’s creative team. Though a fair amount of the score as it premiered on Broadway in 2019 is represented, the album also contains 17 cut songs that will be new, to even Beetlejuice diehards.

Perfect has also recorded commentary on each track with behind-the-scenes stories, anecdotes from the musical’s development, and explanations on why cut songs were dispensed on the journey to opening night. These insights are available on Spotify and YouTube.

Beetlejuice opened at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre April 25, 2019, earning eight Tony nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The production was scheduled to close June 6, but the Broadway shutdown rendered it effectively closed as of March 11. A new production is slated to open in Seoul, South Korea in June 2021.

