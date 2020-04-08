Beetlejuice Officially Closes at the Winter Garden Theatre After Broadway Extends Shutdown

The musical, starring Alex Brightman, was initially slated to take its final bow June 6.

Beetlejuice has effectively closed at the Winter Garden Theatre early, as the Broadway League has announced that theatres will remain dark through June 7.

The musical was scheduled to close June 6; that announcement came in December as the upcoming revival of The Music Man secured the theatre for this fall. A 2021 national tour will continue as planned. Producers are also considering a move to another Broadway venue once shows resume, though no plans are in place.

The final Broadway cast included Tony nominee Alex Brightman as the title bio-exorcist, with Presley Ryan as Lydia Deetz, David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler as Adam and Barbara Maitland, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser as Delia and Charles Deetz, Danny Rutigliano and Jill Abramovitz as Maxie and Maxine Dean, and Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho.

The musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s ’80s film, written by composer Eddie Perfect and book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, opened April 25, 2019. Beetlejuice earned eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and nods for Perfect, Brown and King, Brightman, and director Alex Timbers.

The production featured choreography by Connor Gallagher, music supervision and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Telsey + Co’s Rachel Hoffman.