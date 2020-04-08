Beetlejuice Officially Closes at the Winter Garden Theatre After Broadway Extends Shutdown

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   Beetlejuice Officially Closes at the Winter Garden Theatre After Broadway Extends Shutdown
By Dan Meyer
Apr 08, 2020
 
The musical, starring Alex Brightman, was initially slated to take its final bow June 6.

Beetlejuice has effectively closed at the Winter Garden Theatre early, as the Broadway League has announced that theatres will remain dark through June 7.

The musical was scheduled to close June 6; that announcement came in December as the upcoming revival of The Music Man secured the theatre for this fall. A 2021 national tour will continue as planned. Producers are also considering a move to another Broadway venue once shows resume, though no plans are in place.

READ: Broadway Theatres Extend Shutdown as Coronavirus Outbreak Looms Over New York City

The final Broadway cast included Tony nominee Alex Brightman as the title bio-exorcist, with Presley Ryan as Lydia Deetz, David Josefsberg and Kerry Butler as Adam and Barbara Maitland, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser as Delia and Charles Deetz, Danny Rutigliano and Jill Abramovitz as Maxie and Maxine Dean, and Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho.

The musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s ’80s film, written by composer Eddie Perfect and book writers Scott Brown and Anthony King, opened April 25, 2019. Beetlejuice earned eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and nods for Perfect, Brown and King, Brightman, and director Alex Timbers.

The production featured choreography by Connor Gallagher, music supervision and orchestrations by Kris Kukul, sets by David Korins, costumes by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Peter Hylenski. Casting is by Telsey + Co’s Rachel Hoffman.

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.