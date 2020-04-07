Beetlejuice Star Adam Dannheisser Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

Video   Beetlejuice Star Adam Dannheisser Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation
By Roberto Araujo
Apr 07, 2020
 
Can Dannheisser connect his role in Beetlejuice to his Broadway debut in The Tempest?

What connects The Tempest to Beetlejuice? Adam Dannheisser. We challenged the actor to find his six degrees of Broadway separation, from his Shakespearean Broadway debut to his most recent Main Stem role as Charles Deetz. Watch the video above to find out how he made the connection.

Dannheisser originated the role of Charles alongside Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, beginning with the show’s world premiere in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Winter Garden Theatre. He has also been seen on Broadway in Twelfth Night, The Coast of Utopia, Cymbeline, Rock of Ages, Fiddler on the Roof, and Oslo. But how do they all connect?

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR Matthew Murphy
