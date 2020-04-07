Beetlejuice Star Adam Dannheisser Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

Can Dannheisser connect his role in Beetlejuice to his Broadway debut in The Tempest?

What connects The Tempest to Beetlejuice? Adam Dannheisser. We challenged the actor to find his six degrees of Broadway separation, from his Shakespearean Broadway debut to his most recent Main Stem role as Charles Deetz. Watch the video above to find out how he made the connection.

Dannheisser originated the role of Charles alongside Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Delia, beginning with the show’s world premiere in Washington, D.C., before moving to the Winter Garden Theatre. He has also been seen on Broadway in Twelfth Night, The Coast of Utopia, Cymbeline, Rock of Ages, Fiddler on the Roof, and Oslo. But how do they all connect?