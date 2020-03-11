Beetlejuice Stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer to Reveal 2020 Drama League Award Nominees

The announcement will be broadcast live from Sardi’s April 16.

Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will unveil the nominees for the 2020 Drama League Awards in a live broadcast from Sardi’s April 16. The pair will announce Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the coveted Distinguished Performance Award.

The Drama League Awards recognize productions, performances, and exemplary career achievements. This year's ceremony will be held May 15 at the Marriott Marquis Times Square’s Broadway Ballroom.

Tony nominee Brightman (School of Rock, Matilda) plays the title role opposite Kritzer (Something Rotten!, Elf) as Delia in Broadway musical adaptation of Tim Burton’s film. The pair were nominated for last year’s Distinguished Performance Award for their performances in the Alex Timbers-directed musical.

Unlike most other theatre accolades, the Distinguished Performance Award is selected from a pool of performers across all genres and mediums, and only goes to one artist. It can only be won once in an actor's lifetime.

