Beetlejuice Stars Will Reunite for Broadway for Biden Pep Rally

Beetlejuice Stars Will Reunite for Broadway for Biden Pep Rally
By Dan Meyer
Oct 08, 2020
 
Tony winners Leslie Uggams, Donna Murphy, Joel Grey, and James Monroe Iglehart are also set to appear.
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso

A Beetlejuice cast reunion is among the roster for the Broadway for Biden Pep Rally October 14, with stars Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Dana Steingold all set to appear during the virtual event. Joining them are Tony winners Leslie Uggams, Donna Murphy, Joel Grey, James Monroe Iglehart, and more Broadway stars.

Festivities begin at 8 PM ET on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Hosted by playwright and performer Eric Ulloa, the special event also includes appearances from Harolyn Blackwell, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Lesli Margherita, Patti Murin, Zachary Prince, Brandon Uranowitz, stage manager Matthew DiCarlo, and NYC City Council member Ritchie Torres, the Democratic nominee for US Congress, NY-15.

The event aims to motivate campaign workers in the final weeks leading up to the election in addition to readying people with a voting plan and getting as many voters to the polls as possible. The event is presented in partnership with the podcasts The Fabulous Invalid and Do You Hear the People Sing? A Theater Person's Guide to Saving Democracy, along with the Broadway Podcast Network.

