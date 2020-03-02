Beetlejuice’s Eddie Perfect Will Join Caroline O’Connor, Marina Prior, and More in Australia’s 9 to 5

The Dolly Parton musical will make its Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre in April.

Tony-nominated Beetlejuice composer-lyricist Eddie Perfect, who has been seen in Offspring, Keating! The Musical, and The Threepenny Opera, will play egotistical boss Franklin Hart Jr. in the Australian premiere of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.

The production will begin performances April 19 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre followed by a limited engagement at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne beginning July 25.

Perfect will be joined by Caroline O’Connor, Marina Prior, Samantha Dodemaide, and Erin Clare, with Ana Maria Belo, Amy Berrisford, Zoe Coppinger, Mia Dabkowski-Chandler, Josh Gates, Ben Gillespie, Emma Hawthorne, Matthew Jenson, Jay Johns, Ethan Jones, Ariana Mazzeo, Joe Meldrum, Jordanna Morandin, Josh Mulheran, Tom New, Matthew Prime, Melissa Russo, and Glaston Toft.

Featuring a book by the movie’s original screenwriter, Patricia Resnick, the musical has a Tony-nominated score by Parton and tells the story of Doralee, Violet, and Judy—three workmates pushed to the boiling point by their egotistical, chauvinist boss.

9 to 5 opened at London’s Savoy Theatre in January 2019 and is currently selling tickets through April. The musical opened on Broadway in 2009.

The Australian production is produced by John Frost, Suzanne Jones, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions.

