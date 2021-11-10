Being the Ricardos Drops New Trailer Ahead of December 10 Release

Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball in this new biopic directed and written by Aaron Sorkin.

"Lucy, I'm home!" Javier Bardem sings in the new trailer for Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos. This just-released video, dropping one month ahead of the film's December 10 premiere, highlights more of the on-stage comedy and behind-the-scene drama, building on what audiences first saw in the official teaser that came out last month.

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, who in Sorkin's film adaptation is seen as a figure whose meteoric rise to fame is inspiring to the public but detrimental to her private life and marriage to Desi Arnez, played by Oscar winner Javier Bardem. Clips from this new trailer spotlight Kidman—in a pitch-perfect Ball wig—standing before cheering crowds during episode tapings and also at lawyers' desks during legal battles with Arnez. It's a portrait of a woman juggling fame and family, and Sorkin, as writer and director, juxtaposes these competing elements of Ball's life.

The film, coming to theaters for a limited release on December 10 before airing on Amazon Prime December 21, features a host of Broadway alums in the cast and creative team. Academy Award winner Sorkin is currently represented on Broadway via his script for To Kill a Mockingbird, and his film also stars J.K. Simmons (Benny Southstreet in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls), Nina Arianda (a Tony Award winner in Venus in Fur), and Christopher Denham ("Master Harold"...and the Boys opposite Donald Glover). The cast also features TV favorites Tony Hale ("Veep"), Alia Shawkat ("Search Party"), and Jake Lacey ("The White Lotus").

Grab some popcorn (and chocolate off the conveyor belt), and catch this biopic come December!