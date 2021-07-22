Ben Miles and Nathaniel Parker Will Reprise Their Wolf Hall Roles for The Mirror and the Light

Initial casting has been announced for the West End stage adaptation of the final novel in the Wolf Hall trilogy.

The Mirror and the Light, the stage adaptation for the third book of Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall trilogy, about the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of King Henry VIII, will premiere at the West End's Gielgud Theatre this fall, running for a limited engagement September 23–November 28. Tony nominees Ben Miles and Nathaniel Parker, will return to their roles as Crowmell and Henry VIII, respectively.

Mantel and Miles adapted the novel for the stage, completing the trilogy. Jeremy Herrin returns to direct.

Wolf Hall Parts 1 and 2, consisting of Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, played the West End in 2014, and transferred to Broadway in 2015. The plays garnered several Olivier and Tony nominations, including Best Play and Best Direction. Parker received the Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actor, and Christopher Oram took home Tony and Olivier Awards for his costume design.

The Mirror and the Light will have the largest cast of the series. Along with Miles and Parker, Nicholas Boulton, Matt Pidgeon, and Giles Taylor will return for part three. Other initial casting for the production includes Rosanna Adams, Paul Adeyefa, Aurora Burghart, Terique Jarrett, Jordan Kouamé, Geoffrey Lumb, Olivia Marcus, Tony Turner, Leo Wan, and Nicholas Woodeson. Full casting is still to be announced.

The play is produced by Playful Productions and the Royal Shakespeare Company.