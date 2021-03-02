Ben Platt, Allison Janney Tapped for The People We Hate at the Wedding Comedy

The movie adaptation of Grant Ginder’s novel will also star Schitt's Creek Emmy winner Annie Murphy.

Stage and screen favorites Ben Platt, Allison Janney, and Annie Murphy will star in the upcoming film adaptation of Grant Ginder’s novel The People We Hate at the Wedding. The film will be directed by Emmy winner Claire Scanlon with a script by Bob’s Burgers’ writers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux.

The comedy follows a family forced into the same room once again as they attend a relative’s wedding. Despite their dislike of one another—and the spilling of several family secrets—the celebration could end up what brings them back together.

Deadline reports FilmNation is producing the picture, with UTA Independent Film Group unveiling the project March 2 at the virtual European Film Market.

Platt was most recently seen in Netflix’s The Politician, following his Tony-winning turn in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway; he'll reprise his work for the upcoming film adaptation. Janney won an Oscar in 2018 for her portrayal of Tonya Harding’s mother in I, Tonya and previously won Emmys for her roles in The West Wing and Mom; she is a Tony nominee for 9 to 5 and A View From the Bridge. Murphy won an Emmy in 2020 for her work in the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek, and stars opposite Broadway alum Eric Petersen in the new series Kevin Can F**k Himself.

