Ben Platt and Judith Light Go Head-to-Head in Season 2 of Netflix's The Politician

By Dan Meyer
Jun 19, 2020
 
The new season, also starring Bette Midler, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more, is now available to stream.

Red undies, spicy lube, and a sex pentagram are just a few of the plot points in Season 2 of Ryan Murphy's political satire The Politician. Watch Tony winners Ben Platt, Judith Light, and Bette Midler, along with the rest of the cast, in the trailer above.

Now available to stream on Netflix, Season 2 picks up with ambitious Payton Hobart (Platt) as he goes toe-to-toe against Senator Dede Standish (Light) and her chief of staff, Hadassah Gold (Midler). In order to continue on his path to the Oval Office, Payton must develop his own image as an electable candidate while using political sabotage to undermine his opponent. Meanwhile, Payton's mom Georgina (Gwyneth Paltrow) decides to enter the political arena herself.

The series also welcomes back Lucy Boynton as Astrid Sloan, Zoey Deutch as Infinity Jackson, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee Westbrook, Theo Germaine as James Sullivan, Julia Schlaepfer as Alice Charles, David Corenswet as River Barkley, Rahne Jones as Skye Leighton, and Ryan Haddad as Andrew Cashman. Twins Trevor Mahlon and Trey Eason will also return to play Payton's older brothers Martin and Luther. The comedy also features Jackie Hoffman, Joe Morton, Sam Jaeger, Benjamin Barrett, and Teddy Sears.

