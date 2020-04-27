Ben Platt, Caissie Levy, Matisyahu, and More to Perform in Virtual Israel Independence Day Celebration

The event will stream April 29.

On April 29, celebrities, members of the Jewish community from across the world, and surprise guests will gather online to celebrate the 72nd Israeli Independence Day. Kicking off at 2PM ET, the one-hour event on YouTube will include performances by Caissie Levy (Frozen), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), and Jonah Platt (Wicked).

Renowned Jewish rapper Matisyahu and Israeli pop singer Rita will also perform. The ceremony, sponsored by Jewish Federations of North American and 30 other partners, will also feature a special cooking demonstration by bestselling cookbook author Adeena Sussman, and appearances by West Wing and Scandal star Josh Malina (Broadway’s A Few Good Men), icon Dr. Ruth, and more.