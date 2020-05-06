Ben Platt Will Be Part of Virtual Graduation Ceremony, Featuring Commencement Speech by Barack Obama

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air on all major networks simultaneously.

Tony winner Ben Platt, who played high school student Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning Dear Evan Hansen, will be part of a televised graduation ceremony May 16.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will feature a commencement address by Former President Barack Obama and will be broadcast at 8 PM ET on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and 20 other broadcast and streaming partners.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, which has closed schools around the country, the broadcast will shine a light on high school seniors graduating during this difficult time. Several students from Chicago public schools and the Obama Youth Jobs Corps will be part of the event.

Also scheduled to participate are LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, and H.E.R.

The broadcast is presented by the education advocacy group XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation.

