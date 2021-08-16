Ben Platt Will Cross the States With The Reverie Tour Spring 2022

The coast-to-coast concert tour has stops planned from Madison Square Garden to the Hollywood Bowl.

Stage, screen, and recording artist Ben Platt is supporting the release of his new album Reverie with a spring concert tour. The Reverie Tour kicks off February 23 in Orlando, Florida, and is currently planned to hit 27 cities before wrapping up in April.

Reverie, Platt's second solo album, dropped August 13 from Atlantic Records. His first album, Sing to Me Instead, came out in 2019. The coast-to-coast concert tour will play NYC's Madison Square Garden, Atlantic City, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, the Hollywood Bowl, and more.

Making a bid for the busiest man in showbiz, Platt can currently be seen in the film Broken Diamonds, now in theatres and on demand, and the screen adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, in which he reprises his Tony winning title role, arrives in theatres September 23. He's also co-starring with Funny Girl's Beanie Feldstein in an adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along, filming over the course of 20 years.

Pre-sale for the concert tour begins August 23. For more information, click here.